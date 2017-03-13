Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Monday 13 March

Real issues

Nasik Swami
Monday, March 13, 2017

FIVE of Fiji's political parties agree with the Tebbutt-Times Poll results that prioritised cost of living and unemployment as top election issues come 2018.

In response to the poll results conducted in February, the parties — Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), Fiji Labour Party (FLP), National Federation Party (NFP), Fiji United Freedom Party (FUFP) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) — agreed the ruling FijiFirst "miserably failed" in getting the economic frameworks right, and absent solutions to tackle the two issues.

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the rising social distress was a result of escalating cost of living and high unemployment, particularly among youths.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the polls pointed out about 50 per cent of voters' concerns of rising cost of living and unemployment.

He said many of those were young people with families struggling to make ends meet.

PDP general secretary Aman Ravindra-Singh said the results confirmed that people were living in extreme poverty, something witnessed daily.

FUFP leader Jagath Karunaratne said this time around, the poll matched what political parties heard from people; adding the two major issues were main factors that could evaluate a government's performance.

"Something has seriously gone wrong. The people of Fiji have the right to know the true state of affairs on these issues, rather than political rhetoric about high economic growth that has not been distributed to the majority of society," SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka said.

Questions sent to the FijiFirst party secretariat for a response remain unanswered.

The cost of living was ranked the number one issue by 46 per cent of those polled and employment ranked second by 32 per cent of respondents.








