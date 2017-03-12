Fiji into quarters despite pool loss

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Samisoni Viriviri on his way to scoring a try for Fiji in the final pool match against Argentina. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 8:30PM THE Fiji 7s qualified on top of their pool despite losing to a very determined Argentinian side who came from behind to win 26-24 at the Vancouver HSBC 7s tournament.

Fiji registered first in the match's try scoring sheet with an unconverted try to Vatemo Ravouvou two minutes into the game to put Fiji in the lead 5-0.

Argentina responded with a try to Renzo Barbier who scored in the right hand corner, the try was converted by Javier Rojas to give them the lead 7-5.

Their lead was short lived after Kalioni Nasoko collected the ball from a play straight after the kick-off and sprinted more than 50 meters to score, his try was converted by captain Osea Kolinisau.

Nasoko then broke through the Argentine defences at the sound of the halftime siren but instead of scoring he generously passed the ball to his captain Kolinisau to score and convert his own try.

The two teams went into the break with Fiji leading 19-7.

Despite trailing by 12 points the Argentinian Los Pumas refused to lay down and scored three minutes in to the second half through Luciano Rizzoni who broke through Samisoni Viriviri and Ravouvou?s tackles to score, his try was converted by Rojas 14-19.

Viriviri however, made amends and scored his 117th HSBC 7s try to extend Fiji's lead 24-14, but Fiji's celebration was then prematurely ruined with a yellow card to Mesulame Kunavula for a professional foul in the ruck area.

Argentina took advantage of Fiji's misfortune and ran in two quick successive tries to Matias Ocsaduk and Franco Sabato to win the match and qualify for the quarter final as runner up for pool B.