Fiji into quarters despite pool loss

Update: 8:30PM THE Fiji 7s qualified on top of their pool despite losing to a very determined Argentinian side who came from behind to win 26-24 at the Vancouver HSBC 7s tournament.
Fiji
registered first in the match's try scoring sheet with an unconverted try to
Vatemo Ravouvou two minutes into the game to put Fiji in the lead 5-0.
Argentina
responded with a try to Renzo Barbier who scored in the right hand corner, the
try was converted by Javier Rojas to give them the lead 7-5.
Their lead
was short lived after Kalioni Nasoko collected the ball from a play straight
after the kick-off and sprinted more than 50 meters to score, his try was
converted by captain Osea Kolinisau.
Nasoko then
broke through the Argentine defences at the sound of the halftime siren but
instead of scoring he generously passed the ball to his captain Kolinisau to
score and convert his own try.
The two
teams went into the break with Fiji leading 19-7.
Despite
trailing by 12 points the Argentinian Los Pumas refused to lay down and scored
three minutes in to the second half through Luciano Rizzoni who broke through
Samisoni Viriviri and Ravouvou?s tackles to score, his try was converted by
Rojas 14-19.
Viriviri
however, made amends and scored his 117th HSBC 7s try to extend
Fiji's lead 24-14, but Fiji's celebration was then prematurely ruined with a
yellow card to Mesulame Kunavula for a professional foul in the ruck area.
Argentina
took advantage of Fiji's misfortune and ran in two quick successive tries to Matias Ocsaduk
and Franco Sabato to win the match and qualify for the quarter final as runner
up for pool B.