New challenges to regional Policing

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:08PM SECURITY and policing issues will top the agenda of the meeting of Ministers of Police in Melanesian countries to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia next week.

And Fiji�s Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said as a Minister new to the portfolio, he could not help but observe that Police in the region were now expected to address crime in an environment of rising social problems, disadvantages in communities, people with mental illnesses, and where the advancement of anti-social behavior was emerging.

�These new challenges have arisen against the background of ongoing usual crime problems of drugs, property crime and violence," Ratu Inoke was quoted saying in a Government statement issued this afternoon.

The meeting themed �Strengthening Security Cooperation for a Stable and Peaceful MSG Region� will begin with the 7th Police Commissioners' Conference (PCC).

Fiji is being represented in the PCC by Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The meeting of Police Ministers will later discuss the progress made on the Regional Police Academy initiative.

�I welcome these discussions because it is now important to build the capacity of our Police to address psychological, economical and societal problems, which has added another layer of intricacy to policing.

�I hope the new regional police academy will look and address these issues and I thank the Indonesian government for hosting the two meetings for Commissioners of Police and for Ministers responsible for Police as well.�