Samabula youths partner with Police against Dengue

Update: 7:07PM MEMBERS of the United Samabula Youth North Club yesterday partnered with the Fiji Police Force to clean up their community to prevent any outbreak of dengue fever.
Retired officer Kelepi Gucake said the event also gave them
an opportunity to allow their young community members to build a working
relationship with Police.
"We want to show our children that you don't have to
wait for things to be done by others and if it's something concerning your
health and your community, rightfully you should take the lead role and do
something first," Mr Gucake said.
He added the clean-up initiative would hopefully help
nurture a sense of belonging at a young age.
Samabula district coordinator Sergeant Pio Sovalevu said it
was encouraging to see the turn-out.
"Any community activity that has a large turn-out of
young children is always great because it shows us the interest is there to do
something that will benefit their community," Sgt Sovalevu said.
"This is a great platform for us to develop our Duavata
Community Policing so that they grow up knowing the importance of working with
Police in keeping their community safe.�
He added the onus was also on Police to constantly engage
the youths.
The clean-up was conducted in Bureta Street and surrounding
areas.