Samabula youths partner with Police against Dengue

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:07PM MEMBERS of the United Samabula Youth North Club yesterday partnered with the Fiji Police Force to clean up their community to prevent any outbreak of dengue fever.

Retired officer Kelepi Gucake said the event also gave them an opportunity to allow their young community members to build a working relationship with Police.

"We want to show our children that you don't have to wait for things to be done by others and if it's something concerning your health and your community, rightfully you should take the lead role and do something first," Mr Gucake said.

He added the clean-up initiative would hopefully help nurture a sense of belonging at a young age.

Samabula district coordinator Sergeant Pio Sovalevu said it was encouraging to see the turn-out.

"Any community activity that has a large turn-out of young children is always great because it shows us the interest is there to do something that will benefit their community," Sgt Sovalevu said.

"This is a great platform for us to develop our Duavata Community Policing so that they grow up knowing the importance of working with Police in keeping their community safe.�

He added the onus was also on Police to constantly engage the youths.

The clean-up was conducted in Bureta Street and surrounding areas.