Fiji Time: 8:04 PM on Sunday 12 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Samabula youths partner with Police against Dengue

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Update: 7:07PM MEMBERS of the United Samabula Youth North Club yesterday partnered with the Fiji Police Force to clean up their community to prevent any outbreak of dengue fever.

Retired officer Kelepi Gucake said the event also gave them an opportunity to allow their young community members to build a working relationship with Police.

"We want to show our children that you don't have to wait for things to be done by others and if it's something concerning your health and your community, rightfully you should take the lead role and do something first," Mr Gucake said.

He added the clean-up initiative would hopefully help nurture a sense of belonging at a young age.

Samabula district coordinator Sergeant Pio Sovalevu said it was encouraging to see the turn-out.

"Any community activity that has a large turn-out of young children is always great because it shows us the interest is there to do something that will benefit their community," Sgt Sovalevu said.

"This is a great platform for us to develop our Duavata Community Policing so that they grow up knowing the importance of working with Police in keeping their community safe.�

He added the onus was also on Police to constantly engage the youths.

The clean-up was conducted in Bureta Street and surrounding areas.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Resort offers lifeline for players
  2. Army wins Uluinakau sevens
  3. Ministry apologises
  4. Fiji edges Samoa in second pool game
  5. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old
  6. Body in river, 3 men found
  7. 'Abused' children back with parents
  8. Ravouvou to start against Samoa
  9. Fiji beats Wales 34-19
  10. $25m investment

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  9. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)