Former wallaby advises local players

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Update: 7:06PM FORMER Australian Wallabies number eight Toutai Kefu highlighted that rugby players should learn to be able to express themselves on and off the field.

He made these comments during an interview at the Novotel Hotel in Lami earlier today.

Also he said that they should move away from that shy-nature and fear of talking and expressing their views on things.

�Coaches and management should also make sure to create an environment for players to be able to do so,� Kefu said

This was in response to some questions being put forward by this newspaper of how some sports personalities found it difficult to express themselves during presentations but more importantly when they are being interviewed by the media.








