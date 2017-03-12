Former wallaby advises local players

Update: 7:06PM FORMER Australian Wallabies number eight Toutai Kefu highlighted that rugby players should learn to be able to express themselves on and off the field.
He made
these comments during an interview at the Novotel Hotel in Lami earlier today.
Also he
said that they should move away from that shy-nature and fear of talking and
expressing their views on things.
�Coaches
and management should also make sure to create an environment for players to be
able to do so,� Kefu said
This was in
response to some questions being put forward by this newspaper of how some
sports personalities found it difficult to express themselves during
presentations but more importantly when they are being interviewed by the
media.