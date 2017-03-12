Victims of attacks wont report

Update: 7:00PM HOMOSEXUALS who encounter violence on our streets are often too frightened to report it to Police because they fear repercussions from the community.
Following attacks on two gay people in Nasinu recently, Haus
of Khameleon Director Sulique Waqa called on the members of the Lesbian, Gay,
Bisexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Queer and Intersexual to come forward and
report violence.
"The victims were targeted because of their sexual
orientation and/or gender identity so obviously this is a case of hate crime
and must be reported," she said.
"I encourage the victim to come forward and report the crime
to the Police or the Fiji Human Rights and and Anti-Discrimination Commission."
Sulique said the Haus of Khameleon, a youth led movement by transgender
women advocating for trans equality said it would assist the victims to report
violence as well as help source counselling.
The HoK said Fiji had the existing legal framework which was
aimed at protectiong LGBT including Fiji's 2013 constitutional provisions on
non-discrimination .
"Second, lack of trust due to fear of discrimination,
harassment, and violence likely discourages LGBT citizens from working in
cooperation with law enforcement," she said.
"Community willingness to engage with law enforcement is
helpful to effective policing, which may seek to combat crime and improve the
criminal justice system by involving the community in crime control strategies."