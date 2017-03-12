Census supervisors recruitment underway

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:50PM THE RECRUITMENT process of temporary staff who will execute the 2017 Census is heading into its final stages this week.

Potential Area Coordinators who were shortlisted attended interviews at the headquarters at the National Statistics Office this past week.

At a training programme run by the Publicity Team of the National Statistics Office, the media was informed that interviews were the final stages of several weeks of training conducted at various divisions.

National Statistics Office staff said people interviewed to be area coordinators needed to score upwards of 80 per cent in a special exam every participant had to sit following two weeks of training.

"They have to be computer literate, have exceptional speaking abilities and pass an exam very well in order to get to the interview stage," the publicity team said.

Area coordinators will preside over the 1973 Enumeration Areas, a small geographic unit which is segmented as a workload area to be covered by the data collector or enumerator, the person who will actually visit households.

Meanwhile there are to be 2156 enumerators who will use World Bank survey software on mobile devices (tablets) to ask 1989 questions.

National Census Commissioner Epeli Waqavonovono said the information collected from census night would help Fiji from a human resources perspective.

"The information collected will allow us to figure out the country's Labour Supply and Demand. We can then use the Census Information to evaluate the effectiveness of our Education System in meeting the Economy labour demand," Mr Waqavonovono said.

The National Statistics Office is calling on heads of households to help the efforts of the national census by having information on hand about the people in their homes on September 17.

"It would cut a lot of the enumeration time down if Heads of Households have information like the dates of birth of those that slept in the household on Census nights, educational attainment, area of study [for those in or have graduated from tertiary institutions, and for those who are working their occupation and the type of activity carried out in their work place," Mr Waqavonovono said.