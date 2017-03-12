Census supervisors recruitment underway

Update: 6:50PM THE RECRUITMENT process of temporary staff who will execute the 2017 Census is heading into its final stages this week.
Potential Area Coordinators who were shortlisted attended interviews at the headquarters at the National Statistics Office this past week.
At a training programme run by the Publicity Team of the
National Statistics Office, the media was informed that interviews were the
final stages of several weeks of training conducted at various divisions.
National Statistics Office staff said people interviewed to
be area coordinators needed to score upwards of 80 per cent in a special exam
every participant had to sit following two weeks of training.
"They have to be computer literate, have exceptional
speaking abilities and pass an exam very well in order to get to the interview
stage," the publicity team said.
Area coordinators will preside over the 1973 Enumeration
Areas, a small geographic unit which is segmented as a workload area to be
covered by the data collector or enumerator, the person who will actually visit
households.
Meanwhile there are to be 2156 enumerators who will use World
Bank survey software on mobile devices (tablets) to ask 1989 questions.
National Census Commissioner Epeli Waqavonovono said the
information collected from census night would help Fiji from a human resources
perspective.
"The information collected will allow us to figure out the
country's Labour Supply and Demand. We can then use the Census Information to
evaluate the effectiveness of our Education System in meeting the Economy
labour demand," Mr Waqavonovono said.
The National Statistics Office is calling on heads of
households to help the efforts of the national census by having information on
hand about the people in their homes on September 17.
"It would cut a lot of the enumeration time down if Heads of
Households have information like the dates of birth of those that slept in the
household on Census nights, educational attainment, area of study [for those in
or have graduated from tertiary institutions, and for those who are working
their occupation and the type of activity carried out in their work place," Mr
Waqavonovono said.