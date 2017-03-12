French embassy downsizes

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:42PM THE French Embassy will soon have a much smaller office when a downsizing exercise it is currently undergoing is completed next year.

The downsizing of the mission will include the closing of its visa section and the redundancy of up to 10 staff, the Ambassador of France in Fiji Michel Djokovic said.

Speaking at the arrival of the French Naval vessel D'Entrecasteaux in Suva today, he said the downsizing was in no way a reflection of its commitment to Fiji and the region.

"We are looking at other modalities to offer visas. We will continue our bilateral relations and cooperation with Fiji. This call to port by this ship is a sign of our commitment," Mr Djokovic said.

The vessel is in the country with its 25-member crew on a goodwill mission, which will continue on to Wallis and Futuna, Tonga and Samoa in a bid to continue French-Pacific relations, as wells as discuss areas of mutual concern such as illegal fishing.

Ship commander Lieutenant Commander Benoit Bariller said illegal fishing was a priority for his vessel, as well as the rest of the French military based in his Pacific base at Noumea, New Caledonia.

Meanwhile, Mr Djokovic said the mission was still exploring alternative ways in which citizens of Fiji, Tuvalu, Tonga, Nauru and Kiribati would apply for visas for France and the Schengen states but confirmed it would either be through a private company or via another French Embassy in the Pacific.