Vocational centre showcase graduates work

+ Enlarge this image Graduates of the Makoi Women?s Vocational Training Centre shows some of their items during the open day yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 6:01PM MAKOI Women's Vocational Training Centre had their open day yesterday to showcase the work their graduates had prepared during the eight-week course.

School interim manager Shahana Didar said the open day gave women an opportunity to market their items and price them as a way to practice how they would branch out into their individual businesses after leaving the school.

"We like to see that their things sell and this is also a way they can be empowered to continue with their newly-learnt skills of baking and sewing," Ms Didar said.

"The centre was solely established to provide underprivileged women with an opportunity for economic success.

"Anyone that wants to come to our centre can come and have a look or they can come at any time and order as we have a shop here, selling all home items designed by the women."

Ms Didar said the next term of training would take place on March 27.