Fiji Time: 8:04 PM on Sunday 12 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji's potential in cardiology

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Update: 5:39PM THE medical team in Fiji is just as good as those in Australia and New Zealand and it has the potential to be the main cardiology center in the Pacific.

These were the sentiments shared by cardiologist Dr Albert Ko who is from Ascot Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand, and had performed Fiji?s first-ever angioplasty at the CWM hospital on April 6, 2011.

"They are just as good as those in Australia and New Zealand but these people need a career pathway, they need to know where they're headed towards in terms of salaries, training prospect, up-skilling themselves and acquiring the best interest in their jobs," Dr Ko said.

"If we upgrade their equipment and service them in a level comparable to Australia and New Zealand, we can become a tertiary referral centre for the South Pacific.

"People from Samoa, Tonga and other parts of the Pacific won't have to go to Australia and New Zealand for treatment, they can come to Fiji."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Resort offers lifeline for players
  2. Army wins Uluinakau sevens
  3. Ministry apologises
  4. Fiji edges Samoa in second pool game
  5. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old
  6. Body in river, 3 men found
  7. 'Abused' children back with parents
  8. Ravouvou to start against Samoa
  9. Fiji beats Wales 34-19
  10. $25m investment

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  9. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)