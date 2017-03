/ Front page / News

Update: 5:27PM COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says he has always been clear about his expectations on the care of vehicles.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said his expectations also applied to the supervision aspect of drivers, which was why he had been addressing the issue of leadership at all levels.

He said drivers needed to be responsible at all times.

The comments follow investigations being carried out in an accident involving a police vehicle in Savusavu earlier this month.