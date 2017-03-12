Fiji Time: 8:04 PM on Sunday 12 March

Sporting clinics for northern youngsters

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Update: 4:51PM IN an effort to introduce children to sports from a very young age, the Fiji National Commission recently held sporting clinics for primary school students.

The clinics were held for various sports, including tennis, soccer, rugby and rugby league. 

Fiji National Commission assistant development officer North Shaneel Prasad said the games held in the schools was also a good time to draw students out of their busy schedules. 

Mr Prasad said most of the children enjoyed the free sport clinics.








