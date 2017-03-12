Fiji Time: 8:04 PM on Sunday 12 March

5.6 mag earthquake registered in NZ region

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Update: 4:40PM A 5.6 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this morning in the Kermadec Islands region, Northeast of New Zealand's North Island.

The Seismology Unit of the Suva-based Department of Mineral Resources stated the moderate earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km at 5:10am.

The quake's source location was registered at 943km Northeast from Whangarei in New Zealand, 1159km South-southwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, and 1460km South-southeast from Suva.

The Seismology Unit has assured that this seismic activity did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.








