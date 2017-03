/ Front page / News

Update: 4:37PM THE wet weather that has been affecting the country has taken a break.

However, more rain is expected, says Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

He said people should not be complacent because of fine weather experienced nationwide over the weekend.

"The rains are not over yet and March is the wettest month," Mr Kumar said.

"As we go into April, a reduction in rainfall is expected."