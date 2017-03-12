Fiji Time: 8:04 PM on Sunday 12 March

Rotaract Lautoka celebrates first anniversary

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Update: 4:32PM THE Rotaract Club of Lautoka celebrated its first anniversary over the weekend.

Since its inception last year, the club that consists of 20 young professionals has conducted a range of charitable activities.

These include donating uniforms, bags and school supplies to the Veilomani Boys Home in Ba, providing Rotary Emergency Response Kits to families who had lost everything during TC Winston and giving Christmas lunch packs to the homeless in Lautoka.

The club also conducted training and distribution of 160  Days for Girls reusable sanitary kits to Jasper Williams High School boarders.

This project was funded by Rotary E-Club of Greater Sydney. 

Days for Girls is a non-profit organisation that aims to break the cycle of poverty and violence against women in communities throughout the world in one of the most unexpected ways ever by promoting access to menstrual health management options and reproductive health education.








