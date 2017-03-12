Walk of support

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Graduates Women Fiji during the vital global mentoring walk started at USP towards Laucala Bay r5oad yesterday morning.Picture ATU RASEA

THE first Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walk along the Nasese seafront organised by Graduate Women Fiji provided a platform where women were paired up as a mentor and mentee to empower and inspire one another.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa joined 50 other women on the walk where they shared stories, perspectives and sought one another's advice on their individual lives.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said such programs were important for young women, some of whom were still in high school, trying to decide what they would become while others had entered the workforce and could help empower one another.

"It may look small but the mentoring process of a young woman will have a huge impact on young lives. I guess what's important here is that there's continuity in programs such as these. It doesn't end with the walk," she said.

"For me, coming into the ministry as the minister for women, I was asked by my mentee, how was the transition?

"I told her it was very easy for me because I am already a mother of two young girls and a little boy and this is something I apply at a very small scale at home and being able to bring it out of the family and being able to share it with other young women is great."

As parents, she said, all professional women must never forget the importance of family in their lives.

Graduate Women Fiji mentee Miriama Dinamati said speaking with Mrs Vuniwaqa was a "phenomenal experience".

Graduate Women Fiji plans to hold similar programs in the West later this year.