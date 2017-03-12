Licence for work at Mt Kasi

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT has approved the issuing of an exploration licence for the Mount Kasi area in Cakaudrove.

Ministry of Mineral Resources permanent secretary Malakai Finau confirmed this has been granted to Resource Group Advisory (Fiji) Ltd.

"However, MRD is still awaiting RGA to pay some outstanding fees," he said.

"RGA is taking over the exploration licence, not the mine as there is no mine yet."

RGA takes over from Australian company Newcrest Exploration Fiji Ltd that has been at the site for the past two to three years.

In earlier reports of this newspaper, Newcrest country manager Greg Morris had said the gold deposit on Mt Kasi did not meet the company's size targets.

He added that this was one of the reasons they sold their special prospecting licence (SPL) to the new company.

Earlier this week, the Tui Macuata Ratu, Wiliame Katonivere, a representative of RGA said the company would carry out exploration works for three years as per the conditions of their SPL.

However, he stressed that the plight of resource owners remained paramount with the company.

"Before any of this begins, the company is eager to sit with resource owners and talk with them regarding exploration works that is being planned at the Mount Kasi area," he said.

"At the moment the company is still trying to set up operations and no serious exploration works have been carried out at all."