Tattoo team meets, talks with public

+ Enlarge this image Vou dance group perform during the Veitiqa exhibition at the Fiji Museum yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

THE Veiqia Project team conducted discussions with the public on various discoveries, artefacts and traditional tattooing of women during an open day at the Fiji Museum yesterday. They leave the country today.

Veiqia Project curator Tarisi Sorovi-Vunidilo said the open day provided a time where families and members of the community could be made aware of the Veiqia Project.

She explained the process of tattooing and related traditional customs which were practised in Fiji before the first missionaries arrived in the 1830s.

"During veiqia, a girl is usually tattooed in the lower abdomen, around the back and around the lower part of the thigh," she said.

"Once it's all tattooed, then the whole mouth is also tattooed but if its incomplete, because of pain and other reasons then they will have two dots on each side of their mouth to show its incomplete.

"After the body is fully tattooed, then the girls are given the liku (skirt) by their mother or their father's sister (aunt) and the liku ceremony is a very special moment because it signifies the transition from a young girl to a woman."

Mrs Sorovi-Vunidilo said after a woman was declared a woman then she was ready for marriage where the vaqiqimoli custom came in.

"Veiqia practice stopped in Fiji when the first missionaries arrived around the 1830s."

She added all the artefacts exhibited by the team had the tattoo designs customised into it such as tattoo designed printed on tapa cloth and colours signifying the practice.

Mrs Sorovi-Vunidilo hopes people will continue to show interest in the project and understand the recently-revived tradition.