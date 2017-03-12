$50m to fix roads

/ Front page / News

DELIBERATE overloading of vehicles on our roads is costing the Fiji Roads Authority $30-$50 million in reactive annual maintenance costs.

This was revealed by FRA's general ma­n­ager network operations Aram Goes.

Mr Goes said if drivers abided by the vehicle axle load limits, it would save the Government up to $120m per annum in the annual maintenance bill.

"There is lack of appreciation about the serious effects of overloading which is now causing structural failures, especially along the Kings Rd from Ba to Rakiraki, costing the FRA thousands of dollars every year," he said.

He said heavy vehicle owners and drivers should comply with the vehicle's load limit to prevent further deterioration of roads caused by overloading.

"This is made even worse with the recent wet weather saturating and weakening the road pavements," Mr Goes said.

Mr Goes said the worst affected roads by overloading were in the Dawasamu, Bua, Natewa, Nadi and Rakiraki.

He said if a one tonne truck was overloaded it reduced the pavement life from 20 years to 13 years.

"For this reason, all developed countries have established weight regulations that protect the government's investment into road and bridge infrastructure that still enables the productive movement of heavy goods by road," he said.

"Many of the heavy vehicles carrying loads are heavier than the standard weight limit. In some cases, single axle trucks are carrying the weight of a double axle truck."

He said overloaded vehicles would break through the pavement's ability to absorb the flexibility required, thereafter letting water in.