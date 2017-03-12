Body in river, 3 men found

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ana Naisoro. Picture: FILE

A FAMILY is grieving the loss of their father after his body was found floating in the Wailevu River on Friday afternoon.

Family members of the 69-year-old man who did not wish to be named said the deceased was feeling a little sick through the week and had been at home before he went missing last Wednesday.

The family members said they were still trying to come to terms with how the body of their beloved father and uncle was later found floating near Wailevu Village in Labasa.

In a statement, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed a search discovered the man's body floating in the river.

"He was reported missing on March 8 and the search resulted in the unfortunate discovery yesterday," she said.

"A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain cause of death as investigations continue."

In a separate incident, a cabin fishing boat, White Rock, which was reported missing by its owner has been found.

Ms Naisoro said the boat belonged to Nazrat Ali, a resident of Batinikama. The boat had set sail from Labasa for Raviravi in Macuata with three men on board.

Ms Naisoro said the three men were Vijendra Ordean, 50, of Qelewaqa, Labasa (boat captain), Ramzan Ali, 60, of Soasoa and Hirako, whose other details were not known.

Confirming that the three men had been located, Ms Naisoro said: "Please be advised that the cabin fishing boat, namely White Rock", with three persons on board has been found by the owner near Yadua Island.

She said the mechanical issues which had led to the problem had been dealt with and the three men were returning home.