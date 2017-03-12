Women at sea

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Faranisese Masiniqa left, Alena Tavoi and Losavati Cobuka are proud to be the first women int heir villages to graduate with certificates on boat handling. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

WHILE the sea is considered by many as an area for men only, three women on Kia Island defied the norm after graduating with Boat Masters and Class 6 certificates at Yaro Village on Friday.

Mother of six, Alena Tavoi said she had been handling their family fibreglass boat for ages, adding she would go out to sea with her husband who would dive while she handled the boat.

Ms Tavoi said the sea was rough during bad weather but they had to fish to put food on the table and put their children through to school.

However, graduating with proper certificates recently after a two-week workshop conducted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, Ms Tavoi said she learnt how to repair boat engines and safety aspects of boat handling.

The 43-year-old Yaro villager said with a smile the certificate would help her get her licence to fish and transport people as the only form of transportation in the village was by sea.

Another graduate, Faranisese Masiniqa said they were all proud to be the first women on the island to attain certificates in boat handling.

The 35-year-old said attending the workshop with men during the past two-weeks was overwhelming.

Ms Masiniqa said it was interesting to learn the very basic things that every boat handler, including her took for granted like safety issues.

Speaking for the three women, Ms Masiniqa said they were proud to have certificates whicht would better their chances of being in income-generating projects.