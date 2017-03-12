Certificates can improve villagers' lives

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kia villagers with their Boat Masters and Class 6 certificates following their graduaiton ceremony at Yaro village hall. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

LIFE is expected to change for 90 villagers on the island of Kia after they graduated with Boat Masters and Class 6 certificates last Friday.

Earning their licences to handle boats, the villagers were grateful to have completed the certificate training, earning them their licence for free.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at the Yaro Village hall on Friday, divisional youth officer North Taniela Tuinaceva said workshop participants hailed from the villages of Ligau, Daku and Yaro on the island.

Mr Tuinaceva said earning their licences would mean better chances for villagers to enter into income-generation projects.

He said the training would also help save lives in the village as participants had also been trained on safety practices in vessels.

Being a Year 13 drop-out, Mr Tuinaceva told villagers success would only be achieved if people dared to dream and reach beyond their comfort spaces.

Speaking from experience, Mr Tuinaceva told graduates it was not the failure but a person's yearning to do better and persevere that made achievers earn their success.

Mr Tuinaceva said communities wishing to undergo the same training exercise could write to their nearest divisional youth office stating their interest.

"However, we have our own criteria that communities need to fulfil and the training itself is on a needs-based condition," he said.

Graduate, Sairusi Vulalo, said the certificate and his licence would enable him to start his own fishing business or find employment elsewhere.

The 26-year-old said he had left school in Year 11 and that finding a job since 2004 was a challenge.

However, Mr Vulalo said the certificate brought him closer to his dream of having his own fishing business.