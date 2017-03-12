Prepare for count, households urged

/ Front page / News

HEADS of households must be aware of the personal details of the people who are present in their homes on the night of September 17.

Census commissioner Epeli Waqavonovono said this would cut a lot of time when the census took place from September 18 to October 08.

Mr Waqavonovono, who as the Government Statistician heads the census, says well informed heads of households could play an important role in the exercise.

"It would cut a lot of time down if heads of households have information like the dates of birth of those who slept in the household on census nights, educational attainment, area of study for those in or have graduated from tertiary institutions, and for those who are working their occupation and the type of activity carried out in their workplace," he said.

While census night is September 17, the interviewees or enumerators will visit homes from the morning for about 2-3 weeks, armed with tablets with a special survey software.

The enumerators will visit 1973 designated count areas to ask up to 198 questions.

"Altogether there will be 3000 people employed on a project basis for the census. These include the following; 150 area co-ordinators, 650 supervisors, and 2200 enumerators. The rest are support staff," Mr Waqavonovono said.

Everyone working on the census will have picture IDs which will carry their names, the National Statistics Office department logo and the census logo as well.

The 2017 Census is funded by the $7.8m budget allocation with technical support from the Pacific Community (SPC), the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the World Bank and the UNFPA.

Mr Waqavonovono said the census was important because information gathered such as the fertility, mortality and migration statistics would help the Government plan and provide basic infrastructure such as education, transportation, schools, hospitals, housing projects as well as special services for the disabled.

The National Statistics Office will hold a user conference on March 21.