Fiji Time: 12:22 PM on Sunday 12 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Abused' children back with parents

Mere Naleba
Sunday, March 12, 2017

A TOTAL of 897 children who were allegedly abused have been placed back with their parents, statistics from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation revealed.

The statistics released during the ministry's Fiji Multi Year Workplan Mid-Year Review, showed that the ministry recorded a total of 1077 child abuse cases.

Out of this figure, 897 children were in the "child is safe with parent" category. The statistics showed 120 children had been placed with relatives, 23 were placed in other care, 16 were admitted, 10 were being counselled, seven were placed in social welfare residential homes, three had been detained and one child was assisted financially by the ministry.

Women's Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the ministry was working with other relevant stakeholders in ensuring every Fijian had a role in protecting children.

"The Children's Symposium, that's a new initiative under the current budget, it is the first time we are sitting with children to tell us what they think is important.

"I'll give you an example in the Children's Symposium last week in Labasa, the children came up and said that during the holidays, there isn't anything to do, it's boring here, everything happens in Suva," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou to start against Samoa
  2. Fiji beats Wales 34-19
  3. Fiji edges Samoa in second pool game
  4. Body in river, 3 men found
  5. Rising costs
  6. $25m investment
  7. Women at sea
  8. 'Abused' children back with parents
  9. Prepare for count, households urged
  10. Certificates can improve villagers' lives

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  9. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)