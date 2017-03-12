'Abused' children back with parents

/ Front page / News

A TOTAL of 897 children who were allegedly abused have been placed back with their parents, statistics from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation revealed.

The statistics released during the ministry's Fiji Multi Year Workplan Mid-Year Review, showed that the ministry recorded a total of 1077 child abuse cases.

Out of this figure, 897 children were in the "child is safe with parent" category. The statistics showed 120 children had been placed with relatives, 23 were placed in other care, 16 were admitted, 10 were being counselled, seven were placed in social welfare residential homes, three had been detained and one child was assisted financially by the ministry.

Women's Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the ministry was working with other relevant stakeholders in ensuring every Fijian had a role in protecting children.

"The Children's Symposium, that's a new initiative under the current budget, it is the first time we are sitting with children to tell us what they think is important.

"I'll give you an example in the Children's Symposium last week in Labasa, the children came up and said that during the holidays, there isn't anything to do, it's boring here, everything happens in Suva," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.