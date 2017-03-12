Poor turnout at auditions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nikita Kumar is interviewed by Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake and fellow judges Jackie Speight and Kara Koroi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

YOUNG girls in Lautoka are very conservative compared with their peers in Suva and Nadi, says Miss World Fiji pageant director Andhy Blake.

He made the comment while auditioning possible candidates for Miss World Fiji 2017 at Village 4 cinemas in Lautoka yesterday.

"We have found that a lot of girls with potential tend to shy away because of the scrutiny they will come under and because of what their family members may think or say if they see them on television or in the newspapers," he said.

"We hope that will change because apart from boosting their self-confidence, pageants do provide unique opportunities for them in terms of opening doors for employment."

Auditions for Miss World Fiji will be held at Tappoo in Nadi next Saturday from 12 midday to 2pm.

Mr Blake and fellow judges Jacqueline Speight and Kara Koroi have urged girls between the ages of 16 to 26 years to audition.