Ministry apologises

THE Health and Medical Services Ministry has apologised for putting a mother with her newborn baby on a mattress on the floor at the Lautoka Hospital Maternity Unit.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said a picture that was circulated on social media platform Facebook, which showed the mother with her newborn baby on the floor, was taken at a time when there was a huge spike in baby deliveries.

Many comments on Facebook did not place blame on doctors and nurses, but levelled harsh criticism on the ministry's inability to provide basic services like a hospital bed.

The ministry said it was aware of the case and would look into the concerns raised.

"This incident took place a few weeks ago when the maternity unit at the Lautoka Hospital was facing an unusually high level of demand from new mothers," the ministry said.

"The staff of Lautoka Hospital and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services are sincerely apologetic for any inconvenience caused in this case because they were unable to offer the mother and baby concerned the level of care that is normally provided."

The ministry said while it was regrettable the mother and child were not given a bed, staff members at the unit did the best they could under extreme circumstances.

"The level of care was not compromised and we understand that the mother and baby shown in the Facebook post are both in good health," it said.

"With the increased demand and expectations for the health services, there will always be occasions when a hospital is unable to meet every patients' needs in the best way possible.

"That happens in even the best resourced health systems.

"When that happens we rely on the expertise of clinical staff on duty to do what is best for their patients."

As the way forward, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is reviewing bed numbers across all hospitals to ensure that resources are properly aligned to patients' needs.

"The government tender board is currently considering tenders for the supply of 30 additional beds for the Lautoka Hospital.

"Once the board has made its decision the beds should be made available in six to eight weeks."