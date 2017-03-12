French Navy visit for bilateral talks

/ Front page / News

A FRENCH naval ship outfitted with state-of-the-art navigational technology will call into Suva's King's Wharf today on a goodwill mission.

The D'Entrecasteaux, whose home port is Noumea, New Caledonia where the Pacific fleet of the French military is based, is commanded by five senior officers and a crew of 20.

French Embassy spokesperson Moira Vilsoni said the crew of D'Entrecasteaux were here to discuss mutual interests and the opportunity for professional training opportunities and joint exercises with the Fiji Navy.

Built to merchant navy standards as well as French navy specifications, the D'Entrecasteaux, which was only delivered to the French Navy last year, has state-of-the-art technology and so it quite easily adapts to "new and developing threats".

"The B2Ms are fitted with two navigation radars, the SPERRY VMFT 250 and the AIS-X (AIS military version) and it allows the ships and other organisations dedicated to the maritime traffic surveillance to know the identity, status, position and course of vessels located in their area of operation," Ms Vilsoni said.

The French Navy has accommodated three Fijian officers on board the frigate Vendemiaire in 2015 and 2016 so this mission could lead to more such opportunities.

"In collaboration with the RFMF and the Fijian Defence Ministry and other stakeholders we have put together a program for the ship's commanding officer and the crew," Ms Vilsoni said.

"Given the tight schedule, we hope to maximise as much time as we can with our Fijian counterparts.

"On Monday, students from several Suva high school and primary schools will go aboard the D'Entrecasteaux.

"Following the 2016 September visit of the frigate Vendemiaire, this visit is of high significance as it will further enhance defence ties and improve maritime collaboration between the two navies," Ms Vilsoni said.