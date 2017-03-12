/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni recieved a pink powder on her forehead from H.E Vishvas Sapkal the High Commissioner of India to Fiji during the Holy celebration at the My Suva park yesterday.NEELM KUMAR

A CELEBRATION such as Holi brings people together and removes differences as it signifies the purification of our diversity here in Fiji.

This was shared by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy during the Holi celebration at My Suva Picnic Park yesterday.

"What kind of future Fiji do you want to see? Our children need to select and integrate in different cultural values and activities of various ethnic groups to build an early understanding and accept each other in a multicultural society," he said.

"Teaching of traditional education to our children will ensure that they identify their culture and tradition.

"They must fully engage themselves, in education, not only in their subjects, but also religious education which will contribute to the fulfilment of a sustainable Fiji."

Dr Reddy added that Fiji's rich culture was something all Fijians should be proud of and he encouraged the public to be honest in all they did.

Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni said Holi was a time to celebrate colours.

"We have our own choice of colours when celebrating this Holi festival and as we celebrate our choices, let's celebrate the uniqueness of these colours we are projecting outwards," she said. "Anything to do with selection and celebration brings forth lightness, happiness and peace."