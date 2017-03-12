$25m investment

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Public Service Association will invest $25 million in a three-storey commercial complex in Nadi.

This was announced by general secretary Rajeshwar Singh during the FPSA Western branch annual general meeting in Lautoka yesterday.

"We have engaged an Australian architectural firm to advise and formulate plans for this project, which will cover the freehold property FPSA owns on the Queens Rd in busy Martintar in Nadi," he said.

"The initial concept calls for a three-level retail, supermarket, residential and office space and an undercover parking area."

Mr Singh informed more than 200 members who attended the AGM at the Sugar Cane Growers Council conference hall that despite the project being a huge investment, the returns were considerable and worthwhile.

"The national council has weighed all matters regarding the project with great due diligence before giving its approval.

"We will keep you informed periodically of the progress of works as necessary."

Mr Singh informed the members of other FPSA properties including the Sports City complex in Laucala Bay, Cost U Less building and McDonald's Laucala Bay, Fiji Gas office in Martintar, Nadi and a two-storey complex at Nasekula Place in Labasa.