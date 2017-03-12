Fiji Time: 12:22 PM on Sunday 12 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$25m investment

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, March 12, 2017

THE Fiji Public Service Association will invest $25 million in a three-storey commercial complex in Nadi.

This was announced by general secretary Rajeshwar Singh during the FPSA Western branch annual general meeting in Lautoka yesterday.

"We have engaged an Australian architectural firm to advise and formulate plans for this project, which will cover the freehold property FPSA owns on the Queens Rd in busy Martintar in Nadi," he said.

"The initial concept calls for a three-level retail, supermarket, residential and office space and an undercover parking area."

Mr Singh informed more than 200 members who attended the AGM at the Sugar Cane Growers Council conference hall that despite the project being a huge investment, the returns were considerable and worthwhile.

"The national council has weighed all matters regarding the project with great due diligence before giving its approval.

"We will keep you informed periodically of the progress of works as necessary."

Mr Singh informed the members of other FPSA properties including the Sports City complex in Laucala Bay, Cost U Less building and McDonald's Laucala Bay, Fiji Gas office in Martintar, Nadi and a two-storey complex at Nasekula Place in Labasa.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou to start against Samoa
  2. Fiji beats Wales 34-19
  3. Fiji edges Samoa in second pool game
  4. Body in river, 3 men found
  5. Rising costs
  6. $25m investment
  7. Women at sea
  8. 'Abused' children back with parents
  9. Prepare for count, households urged
  10. Certificates can improve villagers' lives

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  9. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)