Fiji edges Samoa in second pool game

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Update: 11:21AM FIJI 7s team nippy halfback Waisea Nacuqu's try saving tackle put to rest any questions or doubts of Fiji's progression in to the main quarterfinal after they beat Samoa 19-12 at the HSBC Vancouver 7s.

With two victories in the bag after beating Wales earlier this morning 34-19, Fiji has confirmed their position in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Despite a slow start with Samoa's winger Samoa Toloa drawing first blood with his try, Fiji drew level through captain Osea Kolinisau soon after as both teams went into the break 5-5 with both tries being unconverted.

Kalioni Nasoko scored early in the second half and his try was converted by Vatemo Ravouvou to give Fiji a 12-5 advantage. 

However, their lead was short lived as Samoa?s Tila Mealoi scored and converted his own try, as both teams drew level at 12-12.

But the Samoan defence could not hold back surging relentless Fijian attacks as Setareki Bituniyata crashed over to give a 19-12 lead.

Fiji nearly gave Samoa a chance to draw level after they opted not to kick the ball out at the full time whistle, with Samoa turning over the ball and launched a very determined counter attack on the Fiji line.

But Fiji managed to hold on to win 19-12. 








