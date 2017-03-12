Fiji Time: 12:22 PM on Sunday 12 March

Ravouvou to start against Samoa

By Elenoa Baselala in Vancouver, BC
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Update: 9:39AM VATEMO Ravouvou is in the starting lineup of Fiji's next match against Samoa.

Ravouvou did not play in Fiji's first match against Wales.

Fiji's starting lineup has Apisai Domolailai, Kalione Nasoko, Mesulame Kunavula, Osea Kolinisau, Samisoni Viriviri and Ravouvou.

On the bench are Nemani Nagusa, Setareki Bituniyata, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Waisea Nacuqu and Alivereti Veitokani.

Samoan coach Gordon Tietjens has decided to bench his captain Afa Aiono for the match.

His starting lineup has Alamanda Motuga, Lafaele Vaa, Savelio Ropati, Tila Mealoi, Samoa Toloa, Joe Perez and Alex Samoa.

Substitutes include Aiono, Elisabeta Alofipo, Laaloi Leilua, Danny Kayes and Lester Sefo.

The match will be controlled by Richard Kelly of New Zealand.








