Fiji beats Wales 34-19

+ Enlarge this image Mesulame Kunavula charges towards the tryline during the first pool match against Wales at the Canada 7s. Fiji beat Wales 34-19 at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 9:22AM FIJI scored a comfortable 34-19 victory over Wales in their first match of the HSBC Canada 7s at BC Place Stadium, Vancouver this morning Fiji time.

Fiji took the lead 24-7 at hald time with two tries from Kalione Nasoko and one each from Alivereti Veitokani and Mesulame Kunavula.

In the second half, Fiji scored another 10 points with two tries from Nemani Nagusa and Waisea Nacuqu.

Wales scored 12 points in the half from tries to Luke Morgani and Ben Roach.

Fiji meets Samoa in its second match of Pool B.