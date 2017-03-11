/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A scene from the arty new music video of Savuto's latest song "Misunderstood." Picture: Supplied

Update: 8:37PM BREAKING tradition in the production of music videos, Vude Prince Savuto Vakadewavosa is hoping his newest production will surprise fans.

The young musician who has not failed to grab a Vakalutuivoce since the inception of the FPRA Music Awards three years ago tonight launched his music video for the single Misunderstood on national television.

A collaboration between himself and local mix musician, DJ Ritendra the track Misunderstood is the first in a genre not synonymous with the largely vude hit producing star. In a surprise move, the song is also unlike most of Savuto's party hits.

"This was a healing process from a situation I faced. Being judged and ridiculed for some decisions I had made by people who didn't even know the full story is a situation a lot of people go through," Savuto said.

"I felt this was an important situation with real messages to get out there."

Released low key, the two artists worked hard to get a video out that was in keeping with the avant garde artistic themes they set for themselves when they first decided to work together.

Watch the nationwide release here:

