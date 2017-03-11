Money laundering suspect denies charges

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:28PM A BUSINESSMAN charged with money laundering amounting to more than $1million yesterday denied committing the offence in the High Court in Suva.

Aidong Zhang who is also charged with one count of obtaining property by deception pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Mr Zhang appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

He is charged with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering amounting to $1.6million.

The alleged offences took place between June 1, 2014 and January 31, 2016.