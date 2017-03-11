Youth ministry want inclusive consultation

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:17PM A CONSULTATION process on the governments Non-Formal Education Policy is hoping more people will contribute so the end result is as inclusive as possible.

The consultation process which look at the policy and its implementation was held this week at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Vishal Bhartiya Complex in Waimanu Road, Suva.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports, Ms Alison stressed the importance of a coordinated approach.

She said this was necessary to guarantee the accessibility of all forms of non-formal education to its targeted audiences.

�On 4 November 2014, Cabinet approved the Non-Formal Education Policy and while we have a national mandate to coordinate, we need to get things rolling and in line with Government�s mandate we need to move towards service delivery as quickly as possible,� Ms Burchell said.

�We want this consultation process to be as inclusive as possible and it would not be correct for us to leave anyone out. Everyone is making a contribution and we welcome that as we know that there are many actors in this terrain and we hope that we will be able to bring them in as we move forward.

She added that the Ministry was looking at improving its service delivery in the context of non-formal education throughout all sectors.

�The Ministry�s focus is obviously on youth and not exclusively so. We are starting to refine our focus a little bit more to look at youth at risk and as well to look at people who are unemployed and increasingly perhaps underemployed because if we can get those categories into the working environment, that is going to be good news for us all as obviously the nation�s focus is on trying to grow the economy and therefore to improve the economic status of all Fijians,� Ms Burchell said.

�From the Ministry�s side, we are not only looking at the technical skill i.e. how to become a carpenter or someone working in the agriculture sector, but we are also looking at how we create support for the young person to become an engaged citizen of Fiji.

�We need to find a way to support young people who face difficult times and we need perhaps to understand a little better the root causes and address them rather than address the symptoms. All this perhaps forms an extraneous component of Non-Formal Education but because we are all working in the area, perhaps we need to look into what we can do in a far more coordinated way to address them.�