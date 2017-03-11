Fiji Time: 8:57 PM on Saturday 11 March

Pacific players sign education deal

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Update: 7:54PM WAIKATO Institute of Technology (WINTECH) and Pacific Rugby Players Association (PRPA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for their partnership in educating rugby players on various impacting aspects of life during and after rugby.

The MOU was signed at the Novotel Hotel conference room in Lami, earlier today.

Former Flying Fijian captain Greg Smith represented WINTECH alongside his colleague Tamar Povat whilst PRPA was represented by their Regional personal development manager Aayden Clarke and PRPA personal development manager Fiji Gaylene Finekaso.

He highlighted that their program would be exploring on three major areas education, life�s lessons and corporate partners.

�We want to let them be aware that we are here and if they want to seek help through us because we have got a lot of experience. We know what the contracts of different countries look like also we know agents and we know a lot of the issues that these boys go through because we have come across them before,� Clarke said.








