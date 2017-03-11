Fiji Time: 8:57 PM on Saturday 11 March

Army Green wins

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Update: 7:52PM ARMY Green won the Uluinkau 7s after defeating Tabadamu 17-14 at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

Former 7s player Isake Katonibau, Josua Vici and Sevuloni Lutu were instrumental during the game as they showcase their talents after the two day tournament.

Manager Alfred Silimaibau said they were happy with the boys performance but their still room for improvement.

�We give thanks and glory back to the Almighty for the win without him he wont be here.

�As I always say the teams that prepares well, wins and this is a great start for us as a build up for Marist tournament.  In the coming two weeks we�ll try to work on our weaknesses and try to improve on some areas,� Silimaibau said.

Defending Marist 7s champions Tabadamu we�re good in their defence as they applied pressure to the Army team.

Team Pastor Jone Loloma said the boys did well in their defence and also this is their build up to the Marist 7s tournament.

�We have Nasoni Roko who is coaching and has been instrumental on the team�s performance and we happy that we reached the final.

�Now we will wait for Setefano Cakau to join us on Tuesday for the training where we will iron out our mistakes before the big tournament,� Loloma said.








