Three qualify for national rugby league quarters

Update: 7:32PM THREE schools have qualified for the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School rugby league national quarterfinals from the southern and eastern division.
The coordinator of the competition Moape Cama said they will
be able to confirm more teams in the under-17 and under-19 grade after next
round of matches.
Meanwhile, the competition continued at the St Marcellin
Primary School in Vatuwaqa today.
Some of the results:
U15- Dudley High School won by default over Suva Grammar
School, Queen Victoria School 50-0 Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, Ratu Kadavulevu
School 50-0 John Wesley College
U17- Assemblies of God High School won by default over Ratu
Latianara College
U19- Nabua Secondary School 24-26 Assemblies of God High
School, Queen Victoria School 12-20 Lelean Memorial School.