Three qualify for national rugby league quarters

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Update: 7:32PM THREE schools have qualified for the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School rugby league national quarterfinals from the southern and eastern division.

The coordinator of the competition Moape Cama said they will be able to confirm more teams in the under-17 and under-19 grade after next round of matches.

Meanwhile, the competition continued at the St Marcellin Primary School in Vatuwaqa today.

Some of the results:

U15- Dudley High School won by default over Suva Grammar School, Queen Victoria School 50-0 Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, Ratu Kadavulevu School 50-0 John Wesley College

U17- Assemblies of God High School won by default over Ratu Latianara College

U19- Nabua Secondary School 24-26 Assemblies of God High School, Queen Victoria School 12-20 Lelean Memorial School.








