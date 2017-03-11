Rewa in OFC debut

Update: 7:07PM THE Rewa football is hours away from making their debut in the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League competition at 5pm Fiji Time today.
The Marika Rodu-coached side will play Marist FC of Solomon
Islands in their first match.
Rodu had been working towards attaining his OFC A Licence
coaching certificate has been boosted with the services of Iosefo Verevou who
scored the first goal for Fiji in the FIFA U20 World Cup against Germany in
2015.
�We feel it�s good to be here, this competition is of a very
high calibre and we�re here to compete,� Rodu told OFC media.
The side is being assisted by former Fiji, Suva, Labasa,
Lautoka and Navua coach Gurjit Singh and former national captain Tagi Vonolagi.