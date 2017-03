/ Front page / News

Update: 6:56PM THE Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel will not name the national side anytime soon for the FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifiers 2018 OFC stage three.

Fiji will play All Whites on March 25 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

He said he wants to see the players give their best in the training and he wants to choose the best team for the match.

The match will kick off at 1 pm.