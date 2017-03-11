Fiji Time: 8:57 PM on Saturday 11 March

Tailevu union on new footing

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Update: 6:55PM THE TAILEVU Rugby Union is hoping to revive and restore glory to the province as they kicked off their club competition at Sila Central High School ground today.

With the new sponsors Din Jong development PTE Limited coming in to help them they are determined to have a good year.

Trading as the Zhong Fei Company, sponsor representative Mrs Ho presented $5000 to the union.

Komai Nausori Ratu Lepani Tagicakibau their association with the Chinese company was a long term relationship.

"We are happy with the support that they have shown and this is a long term relationship between the Vanua and company. Their sponsorship of this tournament is a big boost for all of us running this union," Tagicakibau said.

"This is a new season with a new committee and we're working to strive for the best for the TRU and all its club and we know that we haven't been performing well especially in the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge but know that we will get back to where Tailevu was before the most feared team so we're happy with the turnout from the teams."








