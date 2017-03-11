Fiji Time: 8:57 PM on Saturday 11 March

Police appoint new community head

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Update: 6:52PM THE Fiji Police Force has appointed Criminal Investigations Department officer acting SSP Waqa Cavuilati as its new Director of Community Policing.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said the appointment was critical considering the importance of the community policing arm of the Fiji Police Force.

�We cannot fight crime alone, which is why we need to strengthen our community policing to get people to work with us in keeping their communities safe,� Brig-Gen Qiliho said in a statement issued today.

Acting SSP Cavuilati said he would first have to find ways to revive crime prevention committees that had been inactive for some time.

�Since my appointment, I have toured the Western Division and over the next few weeks, I intend to visit the remaining divisions to have a better understanding on what is needed by community policing officers to better engage with their communities,� the newly-appointed director said.

�Each division will have different needs and there could be many factors as to why our officers have not been able to keep in regular contact with their committees which we need to urgently address�.








