Players must plan early

Update: 6:51PM RUGBY players should start planning for their retirement from the moment they sign their first contract.

Pacific Rugby Players (PRP) personal development manager Fiji Gaylene Finekaso made this statement during their workshop drive that was held at the Novotel in Lami, earlier today.

She said rugby players should not leave it to the last two to three years of their lives to start planning their lives after rugby.

PRP conducted two separate programs for the Tonga A and Samoa A sides respectively.