Players must plan early

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Update: 6:51PM RUGBY players should start planning for their retirement from the moment they sign their first contract.

Pacific Rugby Players (PRP) personal development manager Fiji Gaylene Finekaso made this statement during their workshop drive that was held at the Novotel in Lami, earlier today.

She said rugby players should not leave it to the last two to three years of their lives to start planning their lives after rugby.

�Players are reaching out for help which is a positive thing but sometimes when ou leave things too late it�s really hard to put people in a program because they can�t do that in their country or where they are and they can�t do things online because of the language difficulties and that�s when it becomes a negative challenge,� Finekaso said.

PRP conducted two separate programs for the Tonga A and Samoa A sides respectively.








