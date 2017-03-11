Fiji Time: 8:57 PM on Saturday 11 March

Pre-season league competition continues

ERONI TUINUKU
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Update: 6:51PM THE Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup Pre-Season Competition continued its second round yesterday at Bidesi Park as the Suva Division played at ground one and the Nasinu division competed at ground two.

East Development Officer for FNRL Jone Wesele said the pre-season competition was an advantage for coaches and trainers.

�The pre-season competition is a platform for the upcoming season, and it is where coaches and trainers get to decide and choose their squad for the upcoming rugby league season,� said Wesele.

Meanwhile the results from yesterday, Army defeated Nabua 24-8; in Bidesi ground one and Kinoya won by two against USP 14-12, Nadera Panthers 18-14 Davuilevu Knights and the final match Topline 12-8 Police.








