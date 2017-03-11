Government team expore new outposts

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:48PM A GOVERNMENT multi-agency technical team has completed its groundwork for the construction of new government district administration offices and the relocation of coastal villages in Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti.

Divisional Commissioner Eastern Luke Moroivalu said plans were now in place for new district offices at Daviqele in Kadavu; Lakeba, Moala and Vanuabalavu in Lau; and the reconstruction of the district office in Koro, Lomaiviti.

"To ensure effective and efficient completion of the projects, the team went out to conduct preliminary works and inform communities of Government's commitment to requests for assistance," Mr Moroivalu said in a statement issued this afternoon.

The office of the Divisional Commissioner Eastern has been allocated $250,000 this year for preparation works for major projects that will be implemented in the coming financial year.

The technical team was led by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management.