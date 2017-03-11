Fiji Time: 8:57 PM on Saturday 11 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Government team expore new outposts

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Update: 6:48PM A GOVERNMENT multi-agency technical team has completed its groundwork for the construction of new government district administration offices and the relocation of coastal villages in Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti.

Divisional Commissioner Eastern Luke Moroivalu said plans were now in place for new district offices at Daviqele in Kadavu; Lakeba, Moala and Vanuabalavu in Lau; and the reconstruction of the district office in Koro, Lomaiviti.

"To ensure effective and efficient completion of the projects, the team went out to conduct preliminary works and inform communities of Government's commitment to requests for assistance," Mr Moroivalu said in a statement issued this afternoon.

The office of the Divisional Commissioner Eastern has been allocated $250,000 this year for preparation works for major projects that will be implemented in the coming financial year.

The technical team was led by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Baber names team for Vancouver 7s
  2. Baber: We have to be smarter
  3. 'Ice' returns, helps team win
  4. Rape denial
  5. Singh: Pay them well
  6. Jobs, cost of living
  7. Poll issues
  8. Ministers celebrate festival of colours
  9. Fast and furious
  10. Highway repairs, upgrade

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)