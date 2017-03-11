High tech naval vessel visits bearing opportunities

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The D'Entrecasteaux, a French Naval vessel which will call into Suva tomorrow. Picture: Supplied

Update: 6:08PM FIJI Naval officers may get an opportunity to voyage on the D'Entrecasteaux, a French Naval vessel which will call into Suva tomorrow.

The Batiment multi-mission ship is a class of oceanic patrol ships of the French Navy often called the "Swiss Army knife of the Navy" because it can perform various tasks ranguing from exercising sovereignty, law enforcement and logistics work like policing illegal fishing, traffic and mining.

French Embassy spokesperson Moira Vilsoni said while the local authorities and the media are the only parties authorised to board the vessel when it calls into port tomorrow, students from several primary and secondary schools in Suva will get to view the ships capabilities aboard on Monday.

The vessel has state of the art navigational technology and a dynamic positioning system able to keep the D'Entrecasteaux at a precise position.

"The program includes courtesy calls to authorities, a few school visits from the Suva schools and a friendly sporting event," Ms Vilsoni said.

"The B2M ships are modern multi purpose supply vessels built to merchant navy standards as well as French navy specifications. They are the key to French military and governmental requirements overseas."