Missionaries stopped traditional tattooing

THE practice of Veiqia or traditional female tattooing ended in Fiji when the missionaries arrived in the 1830?s.
The exhibition, which opened on Wednesday held a family open
day to encourage more people to visit the artwork of 10 Fijian artists.
"Veiqia practice stopped in Fiji when the first
missionaries arrived around the 1830's," Ms Sorovi-Vunsaid.
"Before that women around Fiji practiced Veiqia and a girl
was usually tattooed in the lower abdomen, around the back and around the lower
part of her thigh," she said.
"After the body is fully tattooed, then the girls are given
the liku (skirt) by their mother or their father?s sister (aunt) and the liku
ceremony is a very special moment because it signifies the transition from a
young girl to a woman."