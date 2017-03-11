Missionaries stopped traditional tattooing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Models showing traditional tattooing as it was done in Fiji pre-contact period. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 3:56PM THE practice of Veiqia or traditional female tattooing ended in Fiji when the missionaries arrived in the 1830?s.

The exhibition, which opened on Wednesday held a family open day to encourage more people to visit the artwork of 10 Fijian artists.

"Veiqia practice stopped in Fiji when the first missionaries arrived around the 1830's," Ms Sorovi-Vunsaid.

"Before that women around Fiji practiced Veiqia and a girl was usually tattooed in the lower abdomen, around the back and around the lower part of her thigh," she said.

"After the body is fully tattooed, then the girls are given the liku (skirt) by their mother or their father?s sister (aunt) and the liku ceremony is a very special moment because it signifies the transition from a young girl to a woman."