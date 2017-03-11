Fiji Time: 8:57 PM on Saturday 11 March

Overloading a cause of structural failures

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Update: 3:23PM OVERLOADING is causing structural failures on roads nationwide and the Fiji Roads Authority has asked that motorists comply with load limits.

In a statement to the media, FRA general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said his team had witnessed trucks carting more than the legal load limit in areas such as Dawasamu, Bua, Natewa, Nadi and Rakiraki.

"There is a lack of appreciation about the serious effects of overloading which is now causing structural failures, especially along the Kings Road from Ba to Rakiraki, costing the FRA thousands of dollars every year," Mr Goes said.

"This is made even worse with the recent extreme wet weather saturating and weakening the road pavements.

Mr Goes said if the owners of heavy goods vehicles continued to send their trucks out overladen, the practice could eventually reduce the budget set aside for reactive annual maintenance.

"This can also reduce planned renewal programme which can save the Government up to $120M per annum in the annual future maintenance bill."

According to the FRA, vehicles only need to load one 1 tonne more than the limit to reduce pavement life by 20 years.

"The Land Transport Authority (LTA) statistics indicate that over half of the vehicles that the LTA manages to weigh are overloaded and many are overloaded by as much as 3-5Tonne per axle," the FRA said.

"For this reason all developed countries have established weight regulations that protect the Government's investment into road and bridge infrastructure that still enables the productive movement of heavy goods by road."

He said rural roads have been particularly hit hard by this phenomenon, mainly because the business owners want to maximise on their profits by overloading vehicles used to transport goods.








