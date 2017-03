/ Front page / News

Update: 2:31PM POLICE are awaiting the post mortem of a 10 month old baby who allegedly choked on a highlighter cap at Nasarata village in Taveuni on Wednesday this week.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the baby was rushed to the Waiyevo Hospital by the mother but pronounced dead on arrival.

"We are waiting for the post mortem report as investigations continue," she said.