Police await medical report on body found in Wailevu river

POLICE are investigating a case involving the discovery of the body of a 69 year old man who was found floating in the Wailevu River in Labasa yesterday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the man was reported missing on Wednesday this week. Ms Naisoro said a search resulted in the unfortunate discovery yesterday.

"A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain cause of death as investigations continue," she said.

In a separate incident a cabin fishing boat namely White Rock has been reported missing by its owner namely 35 year old Nazrat Ali of Batinikama.

Ms Naisoro said the boat had left Labasa for Raviravi in Macuata with three occupants. Ms Naisoro urged members to come forth with contact their nearest police station if they had any information on both incidents.