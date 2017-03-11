Police await medical report on body found in Wailevu river

Update: 2:30PM POLICE are investigating a case involving the discovery of the body of a 69 year old man who was found floating in the Wailevu River in Labasa yesterday afternoon. POLICE are investigating a case involving the discovery of the body of a 69 year old man who was found floating in the Wailevu River in Labasa yesterday afternoon.
Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the man was reported
missing on Wednesday this week. Ms Naisoro said a search resulted in the
unfortunate discovery yesterday.
"A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain cause of death
as investigations continue," she said.
In a separate incident a cabin fishing boat namely White Rock
has been reported missing by its owner namely 35 year old Nazrat Ali of
Batinikama.
Ms Naisoro said the boat had left Labasa for Raviravi in
Macuata with three occupants. Ms Naisoro urged members to come forth with
contact their nearest police station if they had any information on both
incidents.